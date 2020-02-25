Sabrina Ionescu Pulls Off an N.C.A.A. First Hours After Kobe Bryant Memorial

Ionescu became the first player in N.C.A.A. history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, leading No. 3 Oregon past fourth-ranked Stanford, 74-66.