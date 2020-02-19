'I'm going to rip his heart out and feed it to him' -- Fury on Wilder



Added: 19.02.2020 12:54 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.worldboxingnews.net



He's called it the "biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division" and the outspoken Tyson Fury was in confident mood ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder. More in rss.cnn.com »