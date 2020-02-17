At First Yankees Workout, Gerrit Cole Defends His Past With the Astros



Added: 17.02.2020 20:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: elitesportsny.com



Cole got support from his new manager, Aaron Boone, and denied any knowledge of cheating in Houston: “I certainly don’t think I have much to apologize for.” More in www.nytimes.com »