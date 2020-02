The N.H.L. Has a Scoring Blitz. Defensemen Are Leading It



Added: 14.02.2020 18:19 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



With John Carlson’s Norris Trophy campaign and Cale Makar’s run at the Calder, defensemen who can score are extending the N.H.L.’s scoring revolution. More in www.nytimes.com »