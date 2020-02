Usain Bolt says he considered coming out of retirement



Usain Bolt's glittering career may have ended on a disappointing note as he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the last 50 meters of the 4x100m at the 2017 world championships, but that may not have been the Jamaican sprint star's final act on the track. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: USA