Nick Taylor Pulls Away From Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach



Source: golfweek.com



Taylorâ€™s second career PGA Tour victory was a big one. It gets him into the Masters for the first time, along with the P.G.A. Championship. More in www.nytimes.com »