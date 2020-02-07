Uphill Skiing at 75: ‘There’s No One Left in My Category’



Added: 07.02.2020 18:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



Sharon Crawford, a multisport athlete from Colorado, is still competing, still going against gravity and against the grain, at age 75. “I’m more of an endurance person,” she says. More in www.nytimes.com »