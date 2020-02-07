Oregon Women Rout UConn at Home: â€˜Theyâ€™re Just Too Goodâ€™

The No. 3 Ducks handed the fourth-ranked Connecticut womenâ€™s basketball team its biggest defeat ever at Gampel Pavilion, which opened in 1990.