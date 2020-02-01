Student Suspended Over Dreadlocks Is Invited to the Oscars by â€˜Hair Loveâ€™ Team

DeAndre Arnold was told his dreadlocks violated his Texas high schoolâ€™s dress code. Now he has been invited to the Oscars by the celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.