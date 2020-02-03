The Style of Sofia Kenin, Australian Open Finalist: â€˜She Goes for the Jugularâ€™

Kenin, a fiery and driven young Floridian, will seek her first Grand Slam singles title on Saturday against GarbiÃ±e Muguruza, a two-time major champion.