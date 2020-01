Kipchoge's record-breaking Nike shoes to be banned



runningmagazine.ca



A range of high-tech Nike shoes which have revolutionized running have escaped a ban, but prototypes with thick soles and several carbon fiber plates are to be outlawed in competition in a bid to preserve the integrity of athletics. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: PC