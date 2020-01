Celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chop Divides



Chiefs fans have relished doing the tomahawk chop since the early 1990s. But to many Native Americans and others, the gesture is an offensive mockery of the nation’s first people. More in www.nytimes.com »