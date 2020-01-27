Bryant leaves complicated legacy



Source: www.espn.com



Kobe Bryant left the NBA on his own terms on April 13, 2016, scoring 60 points -- more than any other player in a game that season -- in a win over the Utah Jazz as he drew the curtain on his historic 20-year career.