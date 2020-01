Conor McGregor wins by knockout in less than 60 seconds on UFC return



Source: www.dailystar.co.uk



Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was victorious in his first UFC match in over 15 months, with a technical knockout win over American opponent Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor blitzed Cerrone from the opening bell and won the fight less than a minute into the first round More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Las Vegas