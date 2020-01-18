Conor McGregor and U.F.C. Attempt a Shift Away from Heel Status



Added: 18.01.2020 6:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: caterandom.com



With some selective spin, the mixed-martial arts promotion has been billing its biggest star as past most of his legal troubles since a loss in October 2018. More in www.nytimes.com »