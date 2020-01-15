Iranâ€™s Only Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over â€˜Liesâ€™ and â€˜Injusticeâ€™

Kimia Alizadeh, 21, announced her decision in an Instagram post featuring a photo from the 2016 Summer Games, where she won a bronze medal in taekwondo.