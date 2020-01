Alex Cora Helped the Astros Cheat. Will He Face Similar Penalties?



Added: 14.01.2020 19:31 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Cora, the Boston Red Sox manager, helped design the Astros’ cheating operation in 2017, when he was their bench coach. Now M.L.B. is turning its attention to his role in the scheme. More in www.nytimes.com »