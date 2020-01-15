Alex Cora Helped the Astros Cheat. Will He Face Similar Penalties?



Added: 14.01.2020 19:31 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Cora, the Boston Red Sox manager, helped design the Astrosâ€™ cheating operation in 2017, when he was their bench coach. Now M.L.B. is turning its attention to his role in the scheme. More in www.nytimes.com »