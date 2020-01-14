Who is new Barca boss? The chess fanatic 'in love' with Lionel Messi



Source: www.sportsnet.ca



After Real Betis' thrilling 4-3 victory over Barcelona in November 2018, midfielder Sergio Busquets gifted then-Betis manager Quique Setien his shirt with a personal message written on the back. More in rss.cnn.com »