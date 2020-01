Tom Brady says retirement is 'hopefully unlikely' after Patriots are eliminated from the NFL playoffs

The Tennessee Titans eliminated the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots from the NFL Playoffs in the Wild Card round with a 20-13 victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is the Patriots' earliest exit from the playoffs since the 2009 season.