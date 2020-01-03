Sam Wyche, Who Led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, Dies at 74



Added: 03.01.2020 20:22 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: profootballtalk.nbcsports.com



He was praised as a hard-driving coach willing to go against the grain. He was also fined for keeping a female reporter out of the teamâ€™s locker room. More in www.nytimes.com »