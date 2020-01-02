Man Utd suffers new Pogba blow



Paul Pogba has been conspicuous in his absence from Manchester United's starting line-up this season and now the World Cup winner faces more time on the sidelines as he is set to undergo an operation on an ankle injury. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Manchester