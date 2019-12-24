Quiz: The 2019 Christmas Baseball Trivia Extravaganza



Added: 24.12.2019 18:49 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.metro.us



This test is not for the faint of heart, or the casual fan. See how your knowledge of the sport holds up in Tyler Kepnerâ€™s third annual baseball holiday quiz. More in www.nytimes.com »