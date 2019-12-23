In Fighting Over the Minors, What Might Baseball Lose?



Added: 23.12.2019 10:00 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hotflick.net



M.L.B. says it needs to take a broad look at the structure of the sport, but its proposal to trim the minor leagues risks undercutting part of what makes it special. More in www.nytimes.com »