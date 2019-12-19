Herman Boone, Coach Portrayed in â€˜Remember the Titans,â€™ Dies at 84



Source: patch.com



Mr. Boone led the T.C. Williams High School Titans to a state championship in 1971, his first season as head coach. More in www.nytimes.com »