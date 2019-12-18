Eli Manning Closes With a Flourish. Will There Be an Encore?



Added: 17.12.2019 17:23 | 29 views | 0 comments



Source: www.si.com



In perhaps his final start at MetLife Stadium, Eli Manning ended the Giantsâ€™ nine-game losing streak by staving off the Miami Dolphins. More in www.nytimes.com »